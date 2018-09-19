Filed Under:Aerospace Industry, BridgeSat, Laser Communication Services, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

By Jeff Todd

DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado has the second largest Aerospace industry in the country, and one startup in Denver is catching the eye of Boeing as it develops the future of space communication.

space lazers 10pkg transfer frame 822 Denver Aerospace Startup Growing Ahead Of Startup Week Panel

(credit: CBS)

BridgeSat set up its headquarters in November, but is expected to grow thanks to a new round of capital investment.

space lazers 10pkg transfer frame 1047 Denver Aerospace Startup Growing Ahead Of Startup Week Panel

Rick Sanford (credit: CBS)

“BridgeSat is an optical communications company focused on providing laser communications services from satellites and airplanes to the ground,” said Rick Sanford, the Vice President of Strategy and Business Development for BridgeSat. “That allows us to do very high speed data communications. Our first products are one gigabit and 10 gigabits per second.”

BridgeSat has one optical ground station, but is on pace to build nine more. The stations communicate with satellites when they pass over and exchange information and date through lasers.

space lazers 10pkg transfer frame 1857 Denver Aerospace Startup Growing Ahead Of Startup Week Panel

(credit: CBS)

“By opening a new spectrum for communications that offers virtually unlimited bandwidth,” said Sanford.

space lazers 10pkg transfer frame 360 Denver Aerospace Startup Growing Ahead Of Startup Week Panel

(credit: CBS)

BridgeSat is hosting a panel at Denver Startup Week on Sept. 26 about the role Aerospace startups play in Colorado’s economy.

LINK: BridgeSat Denver Startup Week

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s