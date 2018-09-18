VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Vail Mountain wants to expand its snow-making operation to ensure opening day conditions are prime every year. On Tuesday, the resort submitted a proposal to the U.S. Forest Service.

“For early-season operations, our strategy would be to begin by making snow in the Mid-Vail area in order to open the Mountain Top Express Lift (#4), followed by the Avanti Express Lift (#2) for access out of and back to both Lionshead and Vail Village,” said Greg Johnson, Vice President of Mountain Operations for Vail. “This means a significant portion of the front side beginner and intermediate terrain could be open earlier, enhancing both the guest experience and the early-season resort economy in both villages.”

If approved, it would increase the resort’s capacity to make snow from 452 acres to 686 acres.

Vail officials say the proposal will allow them to offer more reliable opening day conditions even in warmer years. All snowmaking infrastructure would be installed on existing trails, and no tree clearing would be necessary