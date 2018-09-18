Comments
• El Niño and its potential influence on the upcoming winter
Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018
Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana Street, Aurora
Join CBS4 and the City of Aurora for a free weather seminar focused on Colorado’s 2018-19 winter outlook.
In this 45-minute presentation, CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears will discuss the following:
• Current state of drought across Colorado
• Resources for winter weather forecasting
Plus tour the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab!