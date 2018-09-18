  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Aurora, Chris Spears

Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018

Moorhead Recreation Center, 2390 Havana Street, Aurora

Join CBS4 and the City of Aurora for a free weather seminar focused on Colorado’s 2018-19 winter outlook.

In this 45-minute presentation, CBS4 Meteorologist Chris Spears will discuss the following:

• El Niño and its potential influence on the upcoming winter
• Current state of drought across Colorado
• Resources for winter weather forecasting

Plus tour the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab!

