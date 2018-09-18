Filed Under:Chris Watts, Christopher Watts, Frederick, Murder Investigation, Shanann Watts, Weld County
Bella, Celeste and Shanann Watts (CBS)

DENVER (AP) — Prosecutors want a judge to block release of the autopsy reports of Shanann Watts and her two young daughters found dead at an oil work site, arguing that the cause of their deaths will be critical evidence during the trial of the man charged with killing his family.

In a request filed in Weld County Court on Monday, District Attorney Michael Rourke said releasing information from the autopsies could influence witnesses and affect future jurors.

Christopher Watts, 33, was arrested and charged in August with killing his 34-year-old pregnant wife, Shanann, and their two daughters, four-year-old Bella and three-year-old Celeste.

Autopsy reports are presumed public in Colorado. Judges can decide to seal them under certain conditions.

GREELEY, CO – AUGUST 21: Christopher Watts is in court for his arraignment hearing at the Weld County Courthouse on August 21, 2018 in Greeley, Colorado. Watts faces nine charges, including several counts of first-degree murder of his wife and his two young daughters. (Photo by RJ Sangosti – Pool/Getty Images)

Judge Marcelo Kopcow had not ruled on the request on Tuesday afternoon.

