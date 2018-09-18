DENVER (CBS4) – RTD approved a rate change that will give low income riders a discount in exchange for an increase for other riders last week but the final vote is up before the RTD Board of Directors on Tuesday night.

In the rate change that was approved by the RTD Board Committee last Tuesday night, local fares jump to $3, regional fares $5.25 and rides to DIA cost $10.50. The entire board will vote on the increase Tuesday evening.

Low income riders would get a 40 percent discount and children ages 6 to 19 would get a 70 percent discount.

After the final vote, changes will take effect in January 2019.

