DENVER (CBS4) – For the first time, the opposing sides in what could be the most hard fought ballot measure this year went head to head in a debate.

Proposition 112 would require a 2,500 foot buffer between new oil and gas drilling in Colorado and any occupied structure or area that a local government declares vulnerable.

“So what have now under this measure is a 2,500 foot setback and you draw a circle around that and it becomes a mile across. Pretty soon, you’ve got concentric circles around the state which takes out 94 percent of private land in the top five oil and gas producing counties in Colorado, effectively a ban on our industry,” said Dan Haley, a Prop 112 opponent.

“It’s overly exaggerated. I think there’s a lot of times, too, people who collected these signatures, people who signed this ballot initiative are teachers. They are school board members. They are people who would supposedly benefit from severance taxes. But then we have three schools that are doing emergency evacuation drills. At what point do we say money trumps health and safety. We say no,” said Heidi Henkel, a supporter of Prop 112.

Our 2018 Election partner, CPT 12, hosted the debate and CBS4’s Political Specialist Shaun Boyd was one of the moderators. The entire debate airs on CPT12 on Friday at 7 p.m.