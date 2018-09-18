  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos sensational rookie Phillip Lindsay is one of three players who’ve been selected as nominees for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player Of The Week award.

gettyimages 1034542962 Phillip Lindsay Up For NFLs Ground Player Of Week

Phillip Lindsay (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

Lindsay rushed for 107 yards in the Broncos 20-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He has 178 rushing yards so far this season, which is third highest in the league. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

On Sunday Lindsay set a league record, becoming the first undrafted player to log 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first two games.

“I’m just happy that we got the ‘W’ and now it’s on to the next (game),” said Lindsay after the game, when he was notified of his achievement.

phillip lindsay1 Phillip Lindsay Up For NFLs Ground Player Of Week

(credit: CBS)

Fans can cast their vote for Lindsay on a special page of NFL.com. The two other players who are up for the Fedex Ground Player Of The Week award are Tevin Coleman of the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Breida of the San Francisco 49ers.

Lindsey is also up for Pepsi Rookie of the Week award for the second straight week.

