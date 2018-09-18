DENVER (CBS4) – Broncos sensational rookie Phillip Lindsay is one of three players who’ve been selected as nominees for the NFL’s FedEx Ground Player Of The Week award.

Lindsay rushed for 107 yards in the Broncos 20-19 win over the Raiders on Sunday. He has 178 rushing yards so far this season, which is third highest in the league. He’s averaging 6.1 yards per carry.

On Sunday Lindsay set a league record, becoming the first undrafted player to log 100-plus scrimmage yards in each of his first two games.

“I’m just happy that we got the ‘W’ and now it’s on to the next (game),” said Lindsay after the game, when he was notified of his achievement.

Fans can cast their vote for Lindsay on a special page of NFL.com. The two other players who are up for the Fedex Ground Player Of The Week award are Tevin Coleman of the Atlanta Falcons and Matt Breida of the San Francisco 49ers.