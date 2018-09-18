MINNEAPOLIS (CBS/WCCO) — There are plenty of things about kids that can cause parents to worry: school, a cold, bullies.

Now, a new survey from Lice Clinics of America shows that parents spend about 37 hours a week stressing out over their kids. That breaks down to about 5 hours and 18 minutes a day.

Ninety-five percent of those surveyed said their child’s physical health is the biggest worry.

The survey also found that six in 10 participants admit to have lost sleep from time to time thinking about the children.