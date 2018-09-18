By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will mark the ninth day in a row with high temperatures reaching at least 92° in Denver. Before yesterday, the record for September in Denver had been seven days. So labeling this late summer heat wave as unprecedented is now appropriate – it’s never stayed this hot for this long so late in the summer.

Another record in jeopardy is the daily record high for Tuesday which is 93° set 123 years ago on September 18, 1895. We have at least a tie of that record in the forecast.

Changes on Wednesday will result in added cloud cover, a chance for late day thundershowers, and somewhat cooler temperatures. Highs will be in the in the 80s instead of the 90s for the first time in 10 days and a 20-30% chance for thundershowers will develop after about 3 p.m. The chance for rain is better in the high country.

Sunny and dry weather returns on Thursday ahead of a day in the 70s on Friday – that’s normal for second half of September! But we’ll be normal for one day and one day only. 80s return for Saturday and Sunday under mostly sunny skies.

