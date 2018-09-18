By Brian Maass

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4) – A woman dubbed the “serial squatter” for continually renting properties, living in them but not paying, has been sentenced to six years in prison.

The Adams County District Attorney says Heather Schwab pleaded guilty to a charge of felony identity theft last month with Judge Byron Howell calling Schwab’s conduct “appalling.”

A CBS4 Investigation in May revealed how Schwab and her husband would rent properties, move in without paying rent, then refuse to leave until they were evicted. In Texas, news reports said the Schwabs were evicted more than 20 times. They then moved to Colorado and left landlords in the lurch in Broomfield and Thornton.

Days after CBS4 reported on the Schwabs, police arrested Heather Schwab.

She was initially charged with theft, forgery and identity theft in two cases in Adams County according to the District Attorney.

Schwab’s attorney asked for probation according to a news release from the D.A.’s office, but prosecutors argued for a prison sentence since Schwab has a lengthy history of committing similar offenses.

Judge Howell imposed the maximum sentence under the plea bargain.

Schwab’s husband, William, also pleaded guilty Monday to one count of conspiracy to commit identity theft. He is scheduled to be sentenced in November.

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.