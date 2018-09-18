DENVER (CBS4) – Hailey Dawson has always loved baseball. And at just 8 years old, she has set a new record in the Major League.

The Las Vegas native took a break from t-ball this season to focus on achieving a special goal.

“My goal is to throw out the first pitch for every major league baseball team,” she told CBS4’s Karen Morfitt back in May.

It is a lofty goal for anyone, but Hailey, who was born with a rare condition known as Poland syndrome, has no fingers on her right hand.

To hold on to things. She uses a 3D-printed robotic hand designed and built at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas.

“When I bend my hand down, it closes into a fist, and when I bend my hand back open it opens,” Hailey said.

She was 5 years old when she started tossing a baseball with her special hand.

Her mom, Yong Dawson says Hailey’s first, first pitch at a UNLV game left her wanting more.

“When she goes, ‘Mom, can I throw out the first pitch for the big Orioles?'” Dawson said. She responded to Hailey saying she would try, but that it would probably not happen.

Mom wrote a letter to the team, and Hailey did throw the first pitch.

By the end of May, she had thrown the first pitch at Coors field and eight other MLB stadiums.

Hailey Dawson & the MLB are working together to have her throw out the first pitch at every MLB park! Each team gives her a 3D printed hand with their team logo on it. @haileys_hand @UNLVEngineering pic.twitter.com/hI0OUEkAel — HES Tech Design (@HESTechDesign) July 12, 2018

“I am never nervous. I am excited,” Hailey said.

While Hailey sees it simply as a new way to enjoy the game, mom knows it is bigger than baseball.

Her daughter, Hailey, is an inspiration.

“We could spread this awareness about this robotic hand, and other kids are getting it because they see her story. That’s the greatest thing ever,” Dawson said. They shared her story on social media with the hashtag #JourneyTo30.

Hailey completed her goal Sunday in Los Angeles — setting a new Guinness World Record!