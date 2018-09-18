  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Elizabeth Smart, Wanda Barzee
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - MAY 22: Honoree Elizabeth Smart speaks onstage at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Elizabeth Smart says she’s been assured that the woman who helped kidnap her when she was 14 and stood by as she was sexually assaulted will be watched when she’s released from prison.

In an interview Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” Smart says she believes Wanda Barzee remains a danger. Barzee is expected to be freed Wednesday after 15 years in custody because Utah authorities had miscalculated the amount of time the 72-year-old woman should serve.

gettyimages 56865792 Elizabeth Smart: Accomplice In My Kidnapping Will Be Watched

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – FEBRUARY 16: Wanda Barzee (L) looks at her lawyer Scott C. Williams during her forced medication hearing in Judge Judith Atherton’s court February 16, 2006 in Salt Lake City, Utah. Barzee was charged with the kidnapping of Elizabeth Smart in June of 2002 and the hearing is being held to determine if she should be forced to be medicated in an effort to make her competent to stand trial. (Photo by Steve Griffin-Pool/Getty Images)

Smart says that she doesn’t know all the conditions of Barzee’s release but that she’s been told that a federal agent will keep a “close eye” on Barzee and that she would be returned to prison “as soon as she messes up.”

gettyimages 961555006 Elizabeth Smart: Accomplice In My Kidnapping Will Be Watched

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – MAY 22: Honoree Elizabeth Smart speaks onstage at the 43rd Annual Gracie Awards at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel on May 22, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Barzee was married to Brian David Mitchell when he kidnapped Smart in 2002. He is serving a life sentence.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s