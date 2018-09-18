AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal authorities have joined the search for a missing 10-year-old girl who disappeared after leaving her Aurora home on Monday. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation sent out a Missing Endangered Alert late Monday night for Daniela Ruano-Morales.

Police describe her as 4-feet-10, weighing 65 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and flowered sweat pants.

Police say Daniela does not suffer from mental or physical disabilities. She was last seen at her home on Elmira Street at 10 a.m. Monday.

It appears she left home on her own. Family members searched for her for a few hours and then called police at 4 p.m.

The FBI joined the search on Tuesday morning. Authorities said they will be using search dogs and drones in their search effort on Tuesday. They are passing out flyers in the neighborhood.

A woman who works at a store in the neighborhood said that she considers Daniela a friend because she sees her at the store nearly every day.

“She’s a happy person. Every time I see her we have a conversation,” said neighbor Teresa Alderete. “Sometimes she’s by herself and sometimes she’s with her brother.”

Police say they do not suspect foul play and do not believe Daniela was abducted. You’re asked to call police if you see her.