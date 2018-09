LITTLETON, Colo. (CBS4)– A construction worker was rescued after falling 14 feet below grade into a foundation.

The worker fell at the site in Littleton on Tuesday morning. The Technical Rescue Team with South Metro Fire Rescue used a stokes basket and aerial ladder to hoist the person to a waiting ambulance.

The worker suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries.