RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — A 49-year-old Colorado man and his 10-year-old daughter have died in a wreck in southern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after midnight Friday near Walcott Junction on Interstate 80 when a car rear-ended a truck that had stopped on the side of the highway.

The patrol identified the victims as Leserio Garcia, of Windsor, Colorado, and his daughter, Payton Garcia Edman.

The patrol says Garcia was driving and not wearing a seat belt when the accident happened. He was thrown from the car. His daughter was wearing a seat belt, but both died at the scene.

The patrol says it is investigating whether alcohol use and driver fatigue were factors in the crash.

