  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PMHot Bench
    3:30 PMHot Bench
    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Interstate 80, Windsor, Wyoming Highway Patrol
(credit: Thinkstock)

RAWLINS, Wyo. (AP) — A 49-year-old Colorado man and his 10-year-old daughter have died in a wreck in southern Wyoming.

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says the accident occurred shortly after midnight Friday near Walcott Junction on Interstate 80 when a car rear-ended a truck that had stopped on the side of the highway.

The patrol identified the victims as Leserio Garcia, of Windsor, Colorado, and his daughter, Payton Garcia Edman.

The patrol says Garcia was driving and not wearing a seat belt when the accident happened. He was thrown from the car. His daughter was wearing a seat belt, but both died at the scene.

The patrol says it is investigating whether alcohol use and driver fatigue were factors in the crash.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s