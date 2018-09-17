LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The LAPD says it is not investigating any violence involving actor Tom Arnold and ‘The Apprentice’ producer Mark Burnett despite accusations they scuffled at a pre-Emmys party.

Arnold claimed on Twitter that Burnett tried to choke him, then ran away at the charity event.

Burnett’s wife, Roma Downey, countered that claim with a tweet of her hand and said it got bruised when the actor ambushed her and her husband.

Got this bruise tonight when Tom Arnold tried to ambush my husband Mark and me at a charity event. Is your TV show worth it Tom?Please stop pic.twitter.com/lXvuKjIMI2 — Roma Downey (@RealRomaDowney) September 17, 2018

Arnold fired back, tweeting, “Bullshit. You lie your crazy husband attacked me you psycho. I’m filing police report & suing you for defamation.”

The show Roma Downey was referring to is Viceland’s “The Hunt for the Trump Tapes.” According to the show’s website, one of the episodes focuses on outtakes from The Apprentice which Arnold says show Donald Trump making “lewd and racist remarks.”

“Former employees of The Apprentice claim that Trump made lewd and racist remarks on the set of the show. There must be outtakes capturing these moments on tape,” the website states.

Arnold tweeted, “Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it.”

He added, “Brutal bruise. Should’ve gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it.”

Mark Burnett doesn't seem too thrilled about my new tv show. #TheHuntForTheTrumpTapes Starts Tuesday 10:30p @VICELAND & we do a Mark Burnett/Apprentice episode the first night. Yes Roma, saving my country is worth it. Brutal bruise. Should've gone to a dr last wk when you hurt it — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) September 17, 2018

Arnold implied that actor Kevin Bacon could back up his version of the events.

“Kevin Bacon is a solid reliable brawl witness,” Arnold tweeted.

Arnold also accused Roma Downey of knocking film director Bryan Fogel’s phone out of this hand and said Fogel “has tape.”

“Roma knocked Bryan Fogel’s phone out of his hand after Mark Burnett chocked me. Bryan came with me. He won the Oscar this year for his amazing documentary Icarus. He has tape,” Arnold tweeted.

Actress Alyson Hannigan said she saw the fight and thought it was a joke until security got involved — along with ‘Survivor’ host Jeff Probst.

Walked n2 party behind Tom Arnold and saw him & Mark Burnett get into a fight!Thought it was a joke until security jumped in! #WhyIstayhome — alyson hannigan (@alydenisof) September 17, 2018

“Jeff Probst tried to break it up…CRAZY!!!” Hannigan tweeted.

Comedian Patton Oswalt tweeted a photo selfie with Arnold after the alleged incident.

I’m with @TomArnold, everyone. He’s okay. We gotta protect this brutal angel. pic.twitter.com/9grT4QTVZK — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) September 17, 2018

The LAPD says they are not investigating any reports of violence involving Arnold or Burnett.