GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Some evacuations were lifted in the Silver Creek Fire on Monday.

The wildfire that’s been burning since July grew again over the weekend. It has burned 11,718 acres.

The evacuation orders for more than 200 homes in the Old Park and Gore Lake communities were lifted at 10 a.m. Monday. Those areas remain under pre-evacuation notice.

Smoke from the Silver Creek Fire (credit: CBS)

Smoke from the Silver Creek Fire (credit: CBS)

The Rabbit Ears Village, Bear Mountain and the Lake Agnes areas also remain under pre-evacuation notice.

Lightning started the fire in July. The fire is burning near Kremmling in Grand County. Officials said the fire jumped established containment lines last Wednesday.

The fire is 35 percent contained. About 175 firefighters along with air tankers and helicopters are at the fire lines.

silver creek fire Some Evacuations Lifted In Silver Creek Fire

(credit: Larry Pierce)

The Kremmling Fairgrounds is taking in larger vehicles and trailers and will be able to accept a small number of animals. Those bringing animals to the fairgrounds are asked to enter on 10th and Railroad (SW corner) due to the Type 2 team equipment moving in.

