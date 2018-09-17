  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMSalvation
    9:00 PMElementary
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Lyft, Pepsi Center, Taxi, Uber

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is working to make sure people have safe places to be dropped off and picked up when they use ride-sharing options. On Tuesday, the Pepsi Center will have a new ride-share area in the Toyota Tundra parking lot.

pepsi center rideshare 6vo transfer frame 0 Pepsi Center Has New Spot For Ride Share Pick ups & Drop offs

(credit: CBS)

Passengers will need to go there to get their Uber, Lyft or taxi ride.

Arena officials say having a safe place for fans to get picked up is more important than having more of them park in lots.

pepsi center rideshare 6vo transfer frame 425 Pepsi Center Has New Spot For Ride Share Pick ups & Drop offs

(credit: CBS)

“So I think at this point we feel we have a safer system for the guests who come out of the building, not having to be fighting traffic on the streets around them, have an uncontrolled pickup situation,” said David Jolette | Senior VP Of Venues, KSE.

There will also be a new traffic pattern as people leave the Pepsi Center. Fans will notice the changes at the Avs pre-season game Tuesday night.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s