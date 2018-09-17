DENVER (CBS4) – Denver is working to make sure people have safe places to be dropped off and picked up when they use ride-sharing options. On Tuesday, the Pepsi Center will have a new ride-share area in the Toyota Tundra parking lot.

Passengers will need to go there to get their Uber, Lyft or taxi ride.

Arena officials say having a safe place for fans to get picked up is more important than having more of them park in lots.

“So I think at this point we feel we have a safer system for the guests who come out of the building, not having to be fighting traffic on the streets around them, have an uncontrolled pickup situation,” said David Jolette | Senior VP Of Venues, KSE.

There will also be a new traffic pattern as people leave the Pepsi Center. Fans will notice the changes at the Avs pre-season game Tuesday night.