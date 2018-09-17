By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Monday will be our eight consecutive day with high temperatures in the 90s. That’s unprecedented in September in Denver. The record is 7 days which occurred in 1978 and 2013. And both of those streaks were during the first week of the month so it’s worth nothing our current streak didn’t start until September 10.



The record high for Monday (Sept 17) is 95° set in 2000 and for Tuesday it’s 93° recorded in 1895. We’ll get close to the records both days but should stay a degree or two below them.

Then our streak of 90s will finally end as 80s arrive on Wednesday and then 70s on Thursday and Friday.

In terms of rain chances, the high country will see a few scattered thunderstorms this weekend but Denver and the Front Range will stay mainly dry. There is a very small chance for late day thunderstorms in the metro area on Wednesday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.