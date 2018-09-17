Filed Under:Beer Competition, Colorado Convention Center, Craft Beer, GABF, Great American Beer Festival, Local TV

DENVER (CBS4)– A warehouse full of beer will soon be making its way to Denver for the Great American Beer Fest.

GABF is starting this week and features local and international craft beers.

The event runs Thursday through Saturday and there are still tickets available for Thursday.

gabf beer warehouse copy Warehouse Full Of Beer Will Soon Be At Great American Beer Fest

(credit: GABF)

This year nearly 1,000 breweries will now take up all six halls of the Colorado Convention Center. The GABF is Sept. 20-22 with 4,000 different beers.

Along with beer sampling, the Festival features a beer competition. Breweries from across the country enter their beers in 96 categories for judging.

LINK: Great American Beer Festival

