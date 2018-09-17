By Dillon Thomas

DENVER (CBS4)– While thousands made their way to the first annual Grandoozy music festival in Denver over the weekend, they also took advantage of the opportunity to stop by a local non-profit booth to express their love for the arts.

Denver-based “Youth on Record” gives teenagers the opportunity to explore production and other art forms in their free-to-use studio.

Their booth at Grandoozy spread the word of their availability, while also encouraging others to spread the word of how the arts have changed their life.

Guests who stopped by the booth were offered the opportunity to be part of a podcast recording to discuss music and their background.

“I’ve always had a deep love for music, dancing, singing, being around it,” Jaclyn Nucci said in her podcast interview.

“Our mission is to empower youth through creative education,” said Mona Magno, Program Lead for Youth on Record.

“(Youth on Record) is a safe space for students to come in and interact, create, and then share their work with a community that is about that,” said Jesus Rodriguez, Programs Coordinator at Youth on Record. “Being creative is a big part of a human’s life.”

Magno said the podcast gave young teenagers the opportunity to express themselves, while also spreading the word of the Youth on Record services.

“Music is important for teen people,” Magno said. “I’ve had a lot of conversations with young people who are interested in music.”

The podcast, which was recorded in part at the Grandoozy festival grounds, is expected to be released in October. Youth on Record will be celebrating their 10th anniversary, and planned to release part of the podcast at their celebration event.

This was the first year for Grandoozy at Overland Golf Course. It lasted three days and attracted thousands of people.

