Grandoozy, Local TV, Music Festival, Overland Park

DENVER (CBS4)– The Grandoozy music festival is no more. Crews descended on the Overland Golf Course early Monday morning to begin the cleanup process.

Thousands attended the three day music festival that featured artists like Kendrick Lamar, Florence + The Machine and Stevie Wonder.

Crews Cleanup After 3 Days Of Grandoozy

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the park as crews began the tear down process on Monday morning.

Crews Cleanup After 3 Days Of Grandoozy

(credit: CBS)

There were multiple stages at the event along with other booths that featured food and drink.

Crews Cleanup After 3 Days Of Grandoozy

(credit: CBS)

Some neighbors were upset about the noise and the traffic congestion surrounding the festival.

