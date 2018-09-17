(HOODLINE) – Looking to visit the best skate shops around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top skate shops in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you’re looking to buy a new skateboard or get some gear.

1. evo Denver

Topping the list is evo Denver. Located at 860 Broadway in Capitol Hill, the shop is the highest rated spot in Denver for skateboards, boasting 4.5 stars out of 148 reviews on Yelp.

The nearly 10,000-square-foot shop sells skateboard decks, trucks, wheels, bearings and grip tape, as well as fully built boards, cruisers and longboards. You can also pick up skate shoes, maintenance items, helmets and pads. Besides skateboard stuff, you can shop for skis, snowboards, surfboards, bikes and apparel. It also rents out bicycles.

Yelper Harley M., who reviewed it on Aug. 31, wrote, “My son bought a skateboard deck. The staff member even applied a custom-designed grip tape for him. Everyone there was helpful to my family regardless of what we were shopping for.”

2. 303 Boards

Next up is 303 Boards, situated at 1338 E. Colfax Ave. in the Cheesman Park area. With five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp, the skate shop has proven to be a local favorite.

It offers anything and everything skateboard related, including custom decks, skate shoes, skating apparel, accessories and more.

Yelp reviewer Broc H. said, “Are you looking for a legitimate skate shop? Skater owned and operated, this is as real as it gets. These folks have been instrumental in the skateboard scene of Denver since their inception as a shop. Keep it tight. Shop 303 for all your stunt wood needs.”

3. 7Twenty Boardshop

Then there’s 7Twenty Boardshop, located at 135 S. Broadway in Speer, which is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the skate, ski and snowboard shop 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews. It has a second store in Centennial.

The shop offers complete skateboards, skateboard hardware, decks, bearings, wheels, accessories, helmets, pads and more, plus the same for longboards. It also has skate shoes and apparel.

“This board shop is probably the best in town,” wrote Henry K. “Reliable, affordable and knowledgeable. Three things every real boarder wants from their local board shop. Decent prices and friendly employees too! If you’ve snapped your board recently or you’re just looking to get started, this is the place to go!”

Article provided by Hoodline.