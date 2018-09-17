AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a 10-year-old girl is missing from her home on Elmira Street. Police tweeted out an alert Monday evening for Daniela Ruano-Morales.

They describe her as four-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 65 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and “flower sweats.”

Police say Daniela does not suffer from mental or physical disabilities. She was last seen at her home at 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play. You’re asked to call police if you see her.