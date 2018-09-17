Filed Under:Aurora, Aurora Police, Daniela Ruano-Morales, Local TV
Daniela Ruano-Morales (credit: Aurora Police)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Aurora police say a 10-year-old girl is missing from her home on Elmira Street. Police tweeted out an alert Monday evening for Daniela Ruano-Morales.

They describe her as four-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 65 pounds and has brown hair and eyes. She was last seen wearing a gray tank top and “flower sweats.”

Police say Daniela does not suffer from mental or physical disabilities. She was last seen at her home at 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say they do not suspect foul play. You’re asked to call police if you see her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s