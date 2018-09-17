  • CBS4On Air

Quagga Mussels (credit: CBS)

(CBS4) – The Colorado Parks and Wildlife Department says they’ve found a record number of invasive mussels on boats this summer. They say most of those boats just came back from Lake Powell.

The quagga and zebra mussels pose a serious threat of infesting Colorado lakes and reservoirs, the agency said.

Inspectors say they found 43 boats containing mussels, and 32 of those came from Lake Powell. Previously, they only found 26 boats with mussels on them.

cpw mussel Wildlife Experts: Record Number Of Invasive Mussels Found On Boats

(credit: Colorado Parks & Wildlife)

“CPW’s message to boaters is to clean, drain and dry their craft. Boat owners should also do the same for all their ancillary gear. Wipe down ropes and other equipment and let it sit in the sun to dry out thoroughly. Those who have been to Lake Powell should also check paddle boards, kayaks, paddles and anything else that has touched the water,” the department said in a news release.

In May, CBS4 reported on a new power decontamination machine at Green Mountain Reservoir. The machine removes the species.

LINK: Colorado Parks & Wildlife Tackle Invasive Mussels From Lake Powell

