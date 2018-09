DENVER (CBS4) – The two-way bike lane on South Broadway will expand further north. The current bike lane runs from Bayaud to Center Avenues. The plan is now to start the lane going south at 7th Avenue and Broadway.

That means the bike lane will cross over Cherry Creek and will end at Center Avenue.

A traffic lane will be removed to make the bike lane. The City of Denver is working on the design now.

Denver Public Works says construction likely won’t start until 2020.