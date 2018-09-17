By Melissa Garcia

DENVER (CBS4)– Changes to a main road in South Denver that includes a bike lane, is confusing some drivers.

The city re-striped Monaco Parkway to add a bike lane that stretches for more than two miles.

The new bicycle lane is catching some drivers by surprise.

“When turning right here, it gets a little confusing as to if there’s a biker or is it safe to take the right and turn here,” said Preety Kumar.

Safety, traffic, and commute times top the list of worries about the new addition.

The 2.3-mile stretch runs from Magnolia Way just South of Hampden to Belleview Avenue in the Denver Tech Center.

Residents near the major thoroughfare posted on NextDoor.com stating that they had little say or warning.

“I found out driving out of my parking lot,” one resident said. “With the crooked lines, it makes it hard. If you’re a driver, it’s a little bit scary. You don’t want to be hitting somebody.”

But Southmoor resident Aylene McCallum said the strip will not only make the Parkway safer for bikers, but also for drivers.

McCallum’s son Cayden,6, and his little sister, Colbie, ride their bikes almost every day. They tried out the bike lane for the first time Sunday.

“There were still a few people driving pretty fast, but honestly, if drivers just drive 30 miles per hour which is the speed limit, we felt really safe and comfortable,” McCallum said.

She also believed that the new lane would increase access to places that she and her neighbors need to go.

“There’s a pool, there’s a park, and a train station all along the stretch. And it leads right into a major work center. So it allows mobility options and a much safer street for our neighborhood,” McCallum added.

CBS4’s Melissa Garcia left messages for city of Denver media representatives but had not heard back as of Sunday night.

Residents said that a community meeting with Denver Public Works is scheduled for late October.

