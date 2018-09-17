FRASER, Colo. (CBS4) – Upslope Brewing is combining wonderful scenery and craft beer during their 4th annual Backcountry Tap Room on Oct. 6.

The event allows people to hike two and a half miles to the top of Grand Park in Fraser and then try the brewery’s winter seasonal beer.

Hikers will have to buy a ticket to participate in trying the beer. Those 21 and older can buy a ticket for $15, and those who wish not to drink, along with children, are free.

The $15 will get hikers four tickets, one for a Spruce Tip IPA and the remaining three tickets for other year-round styles.

Organizers say they’ve teamed up with Leave No Trace Center for Outdoor Ethics. All profits will go directly to that group, organizers say.

The event starts at 10 a.m. and ends at 5 p.m.

LINK: Upslope Backcountry Tap Room