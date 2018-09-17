  • CBS4On Air

By Doug Hoffacker

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4) – Visitors to the Glenwood Hot Springs Resort will be in for some extra splashes of fun next year. The resort is adding an Adventure River.

The ride is the main attraction of a large makeover that the resort says will transform the look of the world’s largest hot springs pool for years to come.

Glenwood Hot Springs To Add New Adventure River, Water Features

Riders will use tubes to ride the twists and turns of the Adventure River. Hot Springs CEO and President Kjell Mitchell says it’s a three minute “custom-designed tube ride” that will simulate floating down a mountain creek in Colorado, including cascading tiers and boulder features.

The resort will tear out the existing waterslides, kiddie pool and miniature golf course on the west end of the property to make the changes. They’ll also add a children’s play area with mini waterslides, interactive water features and other shallow play areas. They’re also putting in some shade structures for protection from the sun, along with some new restrooms.

Glenwood Hot Springs To Add New Adventure River, Water Features

Mitchell is excited about the makeover.

“We are always seeking ways to elevate the guest experience. This latest renovation will provide yet another opportunity for guests to have fun, smile and create lasting memories at the resort. By moving all kid-related activities to the west, our plan is to create delineated active and passive areas. As we develop future phases, the east end will specialize in an adult-oriented environment that appeals to relaxation and rejuvenation,” he said.

LINK: Glenwood Hot Springs Resort

Resort staffers are hoping construction can begin next January, with completion by July 2019. They’ll start tearing down the old features this fall.

