By Dillon Thomas

FORT COLLINS, CO – Hundreds filled the floor and stands of the Colorado State University Equine Center Saturday for the “Guns & Hoses” boxing fundraiser. The event raises money through ticket sales with attendees given the opportunity to watch local firefighters and police officers dual in the boxing ring.

“There are a lot of butterflies, until that bell rings,” said Gabe Mamigonian, a Poudre Fire Authority firefighter. “And, once that bell rings, it goes away.”

Through a silent auction, ticket sales and more, organizers expected to raise more than $40,000 for fire and police organizations.

Firefighters were boxing on behalf of the International Association of Firefighters (IAFF), an organization which raises money for firefighters in need.

“Whether it is medical, family, or health issues, we are always there to give back to each other, and to help out one another,” Mamigonian said.

Police officers fought on behalf of the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP), and the benevolent fund, which both give money to help officers and their families during times of need.

“For example, (the money goes to) an officer who is injured, or his or her family is sick, and to assist them money wise,” said Yu Matsui, a Fort Collins Police Services officer.

“It is always good to get both sides together, to come together and have a good time, raise money,” Mamigonian said.

FOP money is expected to stay in Northern Colorado, while IAFF money could go to firefighters around Colorado.

Officers and firefighters prepared for months for the event. Both women and men fought in the event.

“There (was) a couple hundred hours that goes in to it,” Mamigonian said. “Most people, this is their first time doing it.”

The fights were scheduled for three one-minute rounds. Most opponent’s did not know their match’s fighting style.

“It is just kind of a surprise when you go out there,” Mamigonian said.

While many fought, and all walked away with bruises, many told CBS4 the fights were all worth it, to raise money for others in need.

“Oh, absolutely. I’ll get punched any day, any time.” Matsui said.

“It is for a good cause, even though there is a rivalry (between officers and firefighters), we are still on the same team. And, we will see those guys on the street,” Mamigonian said. “It is definitely worth it, especially for that charities it is going to.

