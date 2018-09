DENVER (CBS4) – The New York Times released a new poll gauging the race for Congress in Colorado’s 6th Disttrict. Jason Crow, the Democratic candidate, leads in the poll by 11 points over Republican incumbent Mike Coffman.

The Time says it called more than 26,000 people, and 500 of them spoke to the Times. Nine percent of voters said they were undecided.

The 6th District stretches from Brighton to Aurora to Centennial and Littleton.