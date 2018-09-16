DENVER (CBS4) – A community came together Saturday to help the homless and let them know they’re not alone. Muslim Family Services hosted the Day of Dignity event at Sonny Lawson Park on Welton Street.

One hundred volunteers provided everything from hair cuts to health screenings and laundry services to coats and school kits for 500 people in need.

Organizers say there were two goals for the event.

“Our biggest thing being here today is really to deliver sources and resources to folks experiencing homelessness. But more so, we want the community to build with one another. We want them to get to know one another. We want them to build bridges. We want them to raise awareness around the homelessness issue and the housing issue, and we want to do that in a way where people feel comfortable, feel relaxed, feel like they can enjoy some music and really just have a great time,” said Nadeen Ibrahim.

Denver was one of 16 cities across America where local Muslims provided much needed services.