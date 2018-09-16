BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman on Friday. The reported assault happened in the 1200 block of College Avenue.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect. The woman told police she woke up to the suspect attacking her in her bed. She fought back and called police.

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt with an unknown logo and khaki pants.

Police believe that the suspect entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-1997. Anonymous tipsters may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.