  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    2:25 PMNFL Football
    5:30 PMCBS4 News at 5:30
    6:00 PM60 Minutes
    7:00 PMBig Brother
    8:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Boulder, Boulder Police, College Avenue, Local TV, Sexual Assault

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Boulder police are looking for a man they say sexually assaulted a woman on Friday. The reported assault happened in the 1200 block of College Avenue.

Investigators released a composite sketch of the suspect. The woman told police she woke up to the suspect attacking her in her bed. She fought back and called police.

boulder sex assault sketch bldrpd Man Accused Of Attacking Woman In Her Bed Near CU Boulder

Sketch of sexual assault suspect (credit: CBS)

Police describe the suspect as a light skinned black male. At the time of the incident, the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt with an unknown logo and khaki pants.

Police believe that the suspect entered the apartment through an unlocked door.

Anyone who has more information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-1997. Anonymous tipsters may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Those submitting tips through Crime Stoppers that lead to the arrest and filing of charges on a suspect(s) may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 from Crime Stoppers.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s