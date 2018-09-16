  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – The last week of summer will start off hot with temperatures running up to 15 degrees above where they should be for this time of year.

Dry conditions will prevail around the state over the next few days.

However, there is just a bit more moisture flowing into the mountains and that means we could begin seeing a handful of late day showers or thunderstorms.

Because it’s so dry near the ground any rain that falls will likely evaporate, leaving behind some gusty, micro burst type winds.

Looking ahead we still anticipate more seasonal temperatures to arrive later this week.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

