By Melissa Garcia

DENVER, Colo. (CBS4) – The second day of a three-day music festival drew tens of thousands of concert-goers to Overland Park in Denver. Grandoozy made for a busy night Saturday in Southwest Denver near Florida Avenue and Santa Fe Drive.

Parking was very limited, so the Regional Transportation District (RTD) put extra trains on the light rail tracks to accommodate the crowds. Ride-sharing was also a popular method of travel.

“It’s the best way, easier than driving,” said one Uber passenger. “We’d rather Uber than drive a car and wait forever.”

The event boasts more than 60 artists, including international headliners like Stevie Wonder and local musicians including Cherry Glazerr.

Festival attendees also played interactive games in a giant South Park recreation, and enjoyed beer tasting and spirits from 18 local distilleries.

“It’s good. They have the festival set up well, compared to a lot of the festivals we’ve had in Denver recently,” said one music lover.

“I think it’s awesome. We got to ride our bikes here. And so it’s been really fun so far,” said Heather Schelble, a Denver resident who lives in Wash Park.

She and her husband, Max, are happy that Denver is host to the grand celebration.

“I love it,” Max said. “And how close it is. Getting to bike. Not having to deal with transportation.”

Not every Denver resident was as enthusiastic.

“The traffic is absolutely brutal,” said Doreen Rossi, who lives in the Athmar Park neighborhood. “It took me 40 minutes to get home from Jewel and Broadway.”

Decibels shot high in nearby neighborhoods, and the songs could also be heard in more distant areas of the city.

“You can hear it where we’re standing. And we’re 2.5 miles away,” Rossi said. “I can’t even imagine the residents there and how unfortunate it is for them.”

Some want to see the venue changed if the festival returns to Denver next year.

The event resumes Sunday at 1:30 p.m. and lasts until 10:00 p.m. Stevie Wonder will take the stage at 8:00 p.m. as the concert’s final headliner.

Tickets cost $110 plus fees. For more information on the festival, go to: https://www.grandoozy.com/

