DENVER (CBS4) – Energy Day is a free family-friendly festival focused on innovations in science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM. Energy Day features dozens of exhibits and activities that highlight all the different ways that STEM is expanding the energy industry.

“We want kids to see how fun jobs in the energy sector are and help students get excited about jobs that could fill Colorado’s workforce-ready pipeline with graduates who are well-versed in the sciences – setting them up for a successful career path,” said Andrew Browning, Chief Operating Officer of Consumer Energy Alliance.

Consumer Energy Alliance hosts Energy Day along with Consumer Energy Education Foundation. At a variety of booths, students can learn about various forms of energy, science experiments, technological advancements, energy efficiency and conservation, and careers in energy industry.

Check out an electric car, get a demonstration in wind energy, and watch robotics competitions, it’s all at Energy Day, Saturday, September 22nd, from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. on the Esplanade in front of East High School.