DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 Denver Broncos employees came together this weekend to support Team Bowlen. They walked with the Bowlen family at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk.

More than 10,000 people gathered on Saturday at City Park for the annual fundraiser. The team says they raised a record-setting $115,000 this year. The Broncos say the team raised more than $400,000 over the last four years for Colorado’s local Alzheimer’s Chapter.

Together we can #ENDALZ. 💜 And today, we took another step closer toward a cure.#BeAChampion pic.twitter.com/mW2Dv0aP27 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) September 15, 2018

Both Pat Bowlen, the team’s owner, and his wife, Annabel, are fighting Alzheimer’s.

Mrs. Bowlen also took time to join Case Keenum, Von Miller and other Broncos for the annual team photos over the weekend. The Denver Broncos posted pictures of the team on their website.