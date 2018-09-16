  • CBS4On Air

(credit: Denver Broncos)

DENVER (CBS4) – More than 100 Denver Broncos employees came together this weekend to support Team Bowlen. They walked with the Bowlen family at this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk.

More than 10,000 people gathered on Saturday at City Park for the annual fundraiser. The team says they raised a record-setting $115,000 this year. The Broncos say the team raised more than $400,000 over the last four years for Colorado’s local Alzheimer’s Chapter.

TOGETHER 4 COLORADO: Latest Stories | Watch ‘Together With Karen Leigh’ | Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

Both Pat Bowlen, the team’s owner, and his wife, Annabel, are fighting Alzheimer’s.

annabelle and miller Denver Broncos Help Raise Record Setting $115,00 For Alzheimers Research

Von Miller hugs Annabel Bowlen. (credit: Denver Broncos)

annabelle broncos team pics 1 Denver Broncos Help Raise Record Setting $115,00 For Alzheimers Research

Case Keenum and Annabel Bowlen (credit: Denver Broncos)

Mrs. Bowlen also took time to join Case Keenum, Von Miller and other Broncos for the annual team photos over the weekend. The Denver Broncos posted pictures of the team on their website.

