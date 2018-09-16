(247SPORTS) – There are no changes to the gameday roster for the Denver Broncos.

The team heads into Sunday’s matchup against the Oakland Raiders with the same 46 active players as last week. This means defensive end DeMarcus Walker, cornerback Isaac Yiadom, quarterback Kevin Hogan, safety Shamarko Thomas, offensive tackle Elijah Wilkinson, guard/center Sam Jones and inside linebacker Alexander Johnson are all healthy scratches.

Thomas is the only change from Week 1, having taken Isaiah McKenzie’s spot on the 53-man squad.

And Walker again is a head-scratcher. The 2017 second-round draft pick was primed for a breakout campaign after ending his ill-fated experiment at outside linebacker, but he isn’t being given a chance to play. His deactivation in the season-opener was thought to be a game-plan specific move, with mobile QB Russell Wilson coming to town, but Raiders signal-caller Derek Carr is a strict pocket passer who Walker likely could’ve feasted on.

The Broncos will dress five DL: Derek Wolfe, Domata Peko, Adam Gotsis, Shelby Harris and Zach Kerr.

Yiadom is another high-round (third) choice who’s sitting on the sidelines. The rookie fell to fifth on the depth chart and will only see action if there’s an injury. Chris Harris Jr., Bradley Roby, Adam Jones and Tramaine Brock are the active corners.

“He’s getting reps because he gets reps at practice,” defensive coordinator Joe Woods said of Yiadom earlier this month. “We always sprinkle him in there a little bit. He’ll also get reps when he’s working out there working on the [scout team]. The biggest thing with all those corners is we teach them how to play outside, we teach them how inside. We just want to make sure he continues to get reps and get better.”

With Jones and Wilinson down, the Broncos’ OL consists of Garett Bolles, Ronald Leary, Matt Paradis, Connor McGovern, Jared Veldheer, Billy Turner and Max Garcia.

At inside ‘backer, Brandon Marshall and Todd Davis will start, with Josey Jewell, Keishawn Bierria and Joseph Jones as the reserves.

Below are the Raiders’ inactives:

DE Fadol Brown

OT T.J. Clemmings

DT P.J. Hall

WR/RS Dwayne Harris

T Justin Murray

CB Nick Nelson

RB DeAndre Washington

Raiders star RB Marshawn Lynch (shoulder) is ready to rock, as expected. So is starting guard Gabe Jackson, who was limited in practice this week due to a pectoral injury.

The Broncos and Raiders will kick off from Broncos Stadium at Mile High at 2:25 p.m. MT. The game is being broadcast on CBS, with Greg Gumbel, Trent Green and Bruce Arians on the call.