DENVER (CBS4) – The Broncos got a big comeback win against the Oakland Raiders at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday.

Watch Denver quarterback Case Keenum’s quarterback keeper touchdown in the fourth quarter below:

Keenum’s touchdown, plus the extra point, brought the score to Raiders 19, Broncos 17.

Dave Logan, Voice of the Broncos, said Keenum “was like a groundhog. Just rooting around on the ground” on the play.