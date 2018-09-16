By Zack Kelberman

DENVER (247 SPORTS) – Denver Broncos right tackle Jared Veldheer suffered a concussion during Sunday’s game against the Oakland Raiders.

Veldheer exited in the third quarter and was examined in the sideline medical tent before being taken to the locker room. It’s unclear how exactly he was injured or the severity of his potential brain injury. He’s been ruled out for the remainder of the contest and will enter the league’s concussion protocol.

Any extended absence would be a huge blow to the Broncos’ offensive line, as Veldheer, who arrived this offseason via trade with the Arizona Cardinals, has stabilized a position that’s long plagued the club. He allowed zero quarterback pressures this preseason and went 40 pass-blocking snaps in Week 1 without surrendering a pressure — tops in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

“[RT] Jared [Veldheer] played really well,” said head coach Vance Joseph. “He played really well and [LT Garett] Bolles did some good things. He blocked his guy. He had a couple mental things he’s got to clean up, but as far the tackles, we played really well. We had one sack, and the one sack was on quick-game—the ball should’ve probably in the flat. Offensive line-wise, I’ve been really, really pleased from preseason to now how they’ve played in the run game and the pass game. That’s the key. If we’re going to win games, keep Case clean and help Case play better and better each week, we’ve got to run the football and protect Case. So far, so good with those guys playing so well for us.”

Because swing tackle Elijah Wilkinson is inactive, Billy Turner has stepped into the starting lineup for Veldheer.