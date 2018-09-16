DENVER (CBS4) – Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat on a cooler for the national anthem at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, while Denver receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall went inside the tunnel.

Lynch rode a stationary bike just before the anthem before taking a seat behind the bench. He was surrounded by team personnel.

Thomas and Marshall also stayed off the field last week.

Members of the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” sang the anthem. The popular Broadway play begins it national tour in Denver later this month.

