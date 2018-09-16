  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4) – Oakland Raiders running back Marshawn Lynch sat on a cooler for the national anthem at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Sunday, while Denver receiver Demaryius Thomas and linebacker Brandon Marshall went inside the tunnel.

national anthem 2 Broncos Stay Off Field During National Anthem, Marshawn Lynch Sits

(credit: CBS)

Lynch rode a stationary bike just before the anthem before taking a seat behind the bench. He was surrounded by team personnel.

Thomas and Marshall also stayed off the field last week.

Members of the cast of “Dear Evan Hansen” sang the anthem. The popular Broadway play begins it national tour in Denver later this month.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

