BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Zee Jaipur Literature Festival: The literary event of the summer is upon us. The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival brings dozens of writers and thinkers from around the world together in Boulder.

This is the fourth year the event will take place at the Boulder Public Library.

The festival takes place Sept. 21 – 23.

Jessie Friedman, executive Director of Zee JFL at Boulder, joined the CBS4’s Joel Hillan and Chris Spears on CBS4 This Morning with a preview of the event

