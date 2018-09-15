  • CBS4On Air

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Zee Jaipur Literature Festival: The literary event of the summer is upon us. The Zee Jaipur Literature Festival brings dozens of writers and thinkers from around the world together in Boulder.

(credit: CBS)

This is the fourth year the event will take place at the Boulder Public Library.

The festival takes place Sept. 21 – 23.

(credit: CBS)

Jessie Friedman, executive Director of Zee JFL at Boulder, joined the CBS4’s Joel Hillan and Chris Spears on CBS4 This Morning with a preview of the event

LINK: Zee Jaipur Literature Festival

