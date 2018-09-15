KREMMLING, Colo. (CBS4) – The Silver Creek Fire grew by more than 1,000 acres on Saturday, now sitting at 10,559 acres burned since the fire started in July.

The fire is burning near Kremmling in Grand County. Officials said the fire jumped established containment lines Wednesday and moved to within about 5 miles of Highway 40.

More than 200 people living in Old Park and Gore Lakes were told to evacuate on Friday. No vehicles will be allowed in until further notice. Authorities urge everyone who is in the evacuation zone to collect important documents, medications and pets and leave immediately.

The fire is 35 percent contained. About 175 firefighters along with air tankers and helicopters are at the fire lines.

The Kremmling Fairgrounds is taking in larger vehicles and trailers and will be able to accept a small number of animals. Those bringing animals to the fairgrounds are asked to enter on 10th and Railroad (SW corner) due to the Type 2 team equipment moving in.

