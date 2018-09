FORT MORGAN, Colo. (CBS4) – A settlement was reached between a meatpacking company and more than 130 Muslim workers fired from its plant in Fort Morgan.

Cargill agreed to pay $1.5 million. The workers claimed they were fired for protesting Muslim employees were not allowed to take short breaks for prayers.

In August of 2017, the Equal Opportunity Employment Commission ruled the company violated those employees’ civil rights.