Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We sound like a broken record this week but it’s more of the same across Colorado as far as the forecast goes.

More hot and dry weather is in store through early next week.

If you are planning to attend the Broncos game tomorrow, or do anything outside for an extended period of time this weekend, make sure you drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and clothing that will help keep you cool.

In the mountains we’re looking at peak fall color across the central and northern areas with near peak conditions in the south.

It’s happening early this year due to drought.

Look for a cool down to arrive sometime between Wednesday and Friday of the upcoming week.

