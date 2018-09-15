  • CBS4On Air

By Chris Spears

DENVER (CBS4) – We sound like a broken record this week but it’s more of the same across Colorado as far as the forecast goes.

More hot and dry weather is in store through early next week.

If you are planning to attend the Broncos game tomorrow, or do anything outside for an extended period of time this weekend, make sure you drink plenty of water, wear sunscreen and clothing that will help keep you cool.

In the mountains we’re looking at peak fall color across the central and northern areas with near peak conditions in the south.

It’s happening early this year due to drought.

Look for a cool down to arrive sometime between Wednesday and Friday of the upcoming week.

Meteorologist Chris Spears travels weekly in the CBS4 Mobile Weather Lab reporting about Colorado’s weather and climate. Check out his bio, connect with him on Facebook or follow him on Twitter @ChrisCBS4.

