FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Poudre Fire Authority says it’s reviewing its bonfire policies after a homecoming bonfire ended with an explosion at Fossil Ridge High School. One firefighter suffered a minor facial burn, authorities said.

Investigators say there was a problem with the fuel mixture which caused the explosion when a firefighter ignited the bonfire.

“Poudre Fire Authority firefighters use a mixture of diesel and gasoline when starting bonfires. Warmer evening temperatures caused a higher-than-usual amount of gasoline in the mixture to vaporize, and the vapor cloud ignited, a PFA evaluation following the bonfire found,” the agency said on Facebook.

Fire investigators say they reviewed and approved a bonfire permit turned in by Fossil Ridge High School.

The firefighter is expected to be okay.

