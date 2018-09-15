  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:00 PMCollege Football Today
    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMRamos Law Football Preview
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Architecture Foundation, Doors Open Denver, Local TV, Visit Denver

DENVER (CBS4) – Denverites love our city, but how well have you really explored it? The Doors Open Denver event will give you the chance to dig a little deeper and explore the unknowns of the city.

bx1doors open denver transfer frame 315 Explore Denver: Doors Open Denver Event Offers Expert Guided Tours

(credit: CBS)

The community will be able to connect with the city through self-guided or expert-guided tours of Denver’s unique spaces.

gettyimages 677894510 Explore Denver: Doors Open Denver Event Offers Expert Guided Tours

Downtown Denver Skyline Garden of the Gods (credit: iStock/Getty Images Plus)

There’s also some fun places to explore with the family.

Pauline Herrera Serianni, Director of the Denver Architecture Foundation joined the CBS4’s Joel Hillan and Chris Spears on CBS4 This Morning with a preview of the event which takes place on Sept. 22 and 23.

LINK: Doors Open Denver

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s