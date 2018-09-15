DENVER (CBS4) – Denverites love our city, but how well have you really explored it? The Doors Open Denver event will give you the chance to dig a little deeper and explore the unknowns of the city.

The community will be able to connect with the city through self-guided or expert-guided tours of Denver’s unique spaces.

There’s also some fun places to explore with the family.

Pauline Herrera Serianni, Director of the Denver Architecture Foundation joined the CBS4’s Joel Hillan and Chris Spears on CBS4 This Morning with a preview of the event which takes place on Sept. 22 and 23.

LINK: Doors Open Denver