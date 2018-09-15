JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Activists stood outside the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge West Gate entrance in protest of trails on the property which opened to the public on Saturday.

The activists want to see more testing down on the land and disagree with the federal government which says the land is safe for public use.

One protester dressed in a hazardous material suit as part of the demonstration.

On Friday, Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke stopped the opening for a brief time while he could review safety concerns. About an hour later, Zinke reversed the delay and gave the green light to open the trails as planned.

Rocky Flats, which is located between Boulder and Golden in Jefferson County, was the site of a government plant that manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs from 1952 until 1989.

