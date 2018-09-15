  • CBS4On Air

Filed Under:Jefferson County, Local TV, Plutonium, Rocky Flats, Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Activists stood outside the Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge West Gate entrance in protest of trails on the property which opened to the public on Saturday.

rocky flats opening mha raw 01 concatenated 123123 frame 27801 Demonstrators Protest At Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge As Trails Open

The activists want to see more testing down on the land and disagree with the federal government which says the land is safe for public use.

rocky flats opening mha raw 01 concatenated 123123 frame 11210 Demonstrators Protest At Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge As Trails Open

One protester dressed in a hazardous material suit as part of the demonstration.

rocky flats opening mha raw 01 concatenated 123123 frame 50460 Demonstrators Protest At Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge As Trails Open

On Friday, Secretary of Interior Ryan Zinke stopped the opening for a brief time while he could review safety concerns. About an hour later, Zinke reversed the delay and gave the green light to open the trails as planned.

rocky flats opening mha raw 01 concatenated 123123 frame 37126 Demonstrators Protest At Rocky Flats Wildlife Refuge As Trails Open

Rocky Flats, which is located between Boulder and Golden in Jefferson County, was the site of a government plant that manufactured plutonium triggers for nuclear bombs from 1952 until 1989.

