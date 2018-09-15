BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man between the ages of 18 and 25 is suspected of holding a cell phone up to a porta potty which had a small hole while a woman was inside in Boulder. Police say this happened at the East Boulder Recreation Center on Friday.

Investigators describe the suspect as a white man about 5 feet, 10 inches tall with a thin build and short blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue or black shorts, a white hat and was carrying a soccer ball.

The porta potty with the small hole was taken out of service, and more officers are patrolling the area.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Boulder police at 303-441-3333. Those who have information but wish to remain anonymous may contact the Northern Colorado Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

